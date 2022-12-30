In one month: 175 children die due to pneumonia in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: As many as 175 children died of pneumonia in the three major hospitals of the provincial metropolis within the current month, according to Geo News.
According to spokesman the largest number of deaths, 153, took place in Khyber Teaching Hospital where 447 children infected with the respiratory disorder were admitted. The spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital said 12 children died of the disease who were among 300 admitted to the hospital. The spokesperson of the Hayatabad Medical Complex confirmed 10 deaths due to the disease.
