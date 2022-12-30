Int’l Disability Day marked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) in collaboration with Paraplegic Center Peshawar organised a grand event for persons with disabilities on the International Disability Day.

More than 60 patients with spinal cord disabilities, their caregivers and therapists participated in the function, followed by the banquet organised in the auditorium of Paraplegic Center Hayatabad.

Chief Executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, Dr. Aamir Zeib, PILL’s Mrs. Kainat Farooqui, Gul Rukh and Sara Niamat, clinical psychologists and Gohar Rehman, a physiotherapist, delivered lectures in the inaugural session and taught the participants about psychological manifestations of disability and simple to learn exercises.

Sanaullah, MIT supervisor, spoke about his remarkable journey in physical rehabilitation, spreading awareness in the community and making it clear that all persons with disabilities can become valued members of society just like him.

Dr Ilyas Syed, CEO PCP, was given an excellence award by PILL on his outstanding services for the rehabilitation of disabled patients with spinal cord injuries and Clubfoot

children.