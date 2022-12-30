Govt Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital facilities reviewed

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz visited Govt Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on Thursday to discuss new specialties, modern facilities, and new initiatives at the hospital.

A large number of doctors and nurses including MS Kot Khawaja Saeed Dr Asif Ishaq, Registrar KEMU Dr Riasat Ali, Prof Haroon Hamid, Prof Ameer Afzal, Prof Mahjabin Masood and Dr Sakhawat were present on this occasion. He was later joined by Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz visited all the wards and reviewed the facilities in all the departments of the hospital. MS Dr Asif Ishaq briefed Prof Mahmood Ayyaz on the performance of the hospital and patient delivery system.

On this occasion, Prof Mahmood Ayyaz said that this is my first visit to this hospital in line with the directions of the Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. This hospital needs trained doctors and modern facilities.

Recently, with the efforts of Secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, we have got approved 5 billion for PC-1 of Lady Wellington for which we are grateful to him. Similarly, we will also get approved the PC-1 for Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital.

He said that the consultants in this hospital will be given the status of supervisors and training will be started soon which will improve the treatment of patients. Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that he had a relationship with Prof Mahmood Ayyaz for 4 decades. On this occasion, awards were given to doctors, nurses and other employees who have rendered excellent services throughout the year.