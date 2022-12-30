SHC dismisses plea for recording additional evidence in Naqeebullah murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday dismissed an application with regard to recording of additional evidence in the extrajudicial murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The applicant, Alam Sher, submitted in the application that trial court had dismissed his application for recording additional evidence of the Federal Investigation Agency’s officials in the case although they were important witnesses in the case.

He requested the high court to direct the trial court to record the additional evidence of FIA officials in the case. A counsel for the defendants opposed the application submitting that the trial court had almost concluded the proceedings and all important witnesses had been examined in the case. He said that the complainant party wanted to prolong the case and requested the SHC to dismiss the application.

After hearing the arguments, the SHC dismissed the application. Former SSP East Rao Anwar and other police personnel are facing the trial before an anti-terrorism court pertaining to the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.