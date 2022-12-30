Sindh govt again told to remove newly appointed administrators

The provincial election commission has written a letter, the third this month, to the Sindh government, asking for the removal of recently appointed administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In the letter to the chief secretary of Sindh, the electoral body asked the provincial government to withdraw the appointments of Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Farooqui, Muhammad Sharif and Furqan Ateeb. Because of local bodies elections, scheduled to held on January 15, the commission has imposed a ban on transfers and postings in Karachi and Hyderabad. These transfers and postings should be withdrawn and should not be made in the future, said the letter.

Earlier this week, the provincial election commission had written two letters to the Sindh government, asking it to withdraw the appointments of the new administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The commission has received three more complaints made by the PTI’s Ali Zaidi, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Raja Arif Sultan and Dr Shahab Imam Advocate. The ECP has already informed the secretary of the local department about the complaints. In the letter, the commission said that local bodies elections were being held in Sindh on January 15, and the appointments must be withdrawn immediately.