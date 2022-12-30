Lesson learnt?

This letter refers to the article ‘Pakistan’s Covid lessons’ (TNS, December 25, 2022) by Dr Faisal Sultan. The article provides a great overview of Pakistan’s efforts to fight the pandemic and can be helpful to policymakers during future health emergencies.
According to the article, having good data was crucial to the vaccination campaign. It enabled us to get the most out of our existing delivery network. However, we don’t have good monitoring systems for a number of diseases and we need the same kind of urgency with which we responded to Covid in fighting other infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C and polio.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
