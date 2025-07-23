Bryan Mbeumo creates history as most expensive Cameroonian

The football buzz is going in full swing as Bryan Mbeumo has officially become the most expensive Cameroonian player in history.

The 25-year-old has shattered all records after a brilliant performance of 20 goals and 7 assists in 38 matches last season.

Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly valued at up to €81 million that made this deal one of the most expensive signings in Red Devils.

Mbeumo said, “As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose shirt I wore growing up.”

In addition, the Manchester United’s director of football Jason Wilcox said, “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional. His remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.”

Bryan Mbeumo's unexceptional major transition has marked a monumental moment for both the players and football.