Groundbreaking metal-organic framework research wins Chemistry Nobel Prize 2025 

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to trio of scientists, Richard Robson, Susumu Kitagawa, and Omar M Yaghi for their groundbreaking research on metal organic frameworks.
The three winners will share prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor (£872,000).
The research in metal organic frameworks will offer new opportunities to chemists for solving the challenges as these revolutionary porous materials will be used in drug delivery and gas storage.
The three scientists won the prize on the basis of developing “molecular architecture” showing how molecules could be woven together into structures.
They have created "molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can easily move and flow.”
These constructions are called metal-organic frameworks, which can be used to extract water from desert air, store toxic gases, and capture CO2 in order to tackle climate change.
According to Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, “Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions.”
As per Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, these researchers have found ways to develop innovative materials with large cavities on their inside.
“A small amount of such material can be almost like Hermione’s handbag in Harry Potter. It can store huge amounts of gas in a tiny volume,” Heiner added.
Last year, the scientists were honoured with a prize for their breakthrough in proteins. Scientists used AI to crack the codes of all known proteins.
In 2023, the prize was awarded to a trio of researchers who developed quantum dots, used by surgeons during removing cancerous tissues.
