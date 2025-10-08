Research study finds link between sleep profile, mental health, lifestyle

The researchers at Concordia University in Montreal have unveiled a link between sleep profile and humans’ health and lifestyle in a new research study.

The study published in the journal PLOS Biology has identified five specific sleep patterns that are associated with health and cognition.

These “sleep-biopsychosocial profiles” include psychological, biological, and socioenvironmental factors, leading to sleep hygiene.

According to study co-author Valeria Kebets, “People should treat their sleep seriously as it affects everything in their daily functioning.”

The researchers in the experiment assessed the sleep data of 770 healthy young adults ages 22 to 36 as those people were not diagnosed with any psychological disorder. They used a questionnaire called the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index to report the sleep conditions.

The team also analysed 118 biopsychosocial measures, including substance use, cognitive abilities, demographics, and personality traits.

As the result of analysis, the researchers found 5 sleep patterns, comprising two generals and three specific sleep profiles.

Profile no 1: Inadequate sleep and mental health

The sleep profile is often characterized by reduced sleep satisfaction, increased sleepy time, and greater issues of sleep disturbances.

People who are identified with this sleep pattern suffer from negative emotions of anxiety, anger, and stress along with daytime impairment. Consequently, such people show poor mental health.

Profile no 2: Sleep resilience and cognitive function

People who fall in this sleep profile also experienced unstable emotions, poor mental health, and attention span including attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder.

But these people did not complain of any sleep difficulties, thereby demonstrating a phenomenon called “sleep resilience.”

Profile no 3: Sleep assistance and sociability

People belonging to this profile depend on sleep aids to get a sleep at night. However, they reported social satisfaction, reduced perceived rejection, and attention issues.

But, such people are equipped with worse emotional recognition as they experience episodic memory and fail to identify one’s emotions.

Profile no 4: Sleep span and cognition

People who sleep less than 6 to 7 hours demonstrate less agreeable and high aggressive behaviour. Consequently, they suffer from cognitive impairments associated with problem-solving and emotional processing.

Profile no 5: Sleep disturbances and mental health

In this profile, Sleep disturbance is the main issue, indicated by breathing issues, pain, frequent urination, and frequent awakenings.

People belonging to this profile faced worse mental health and substance use and showed impaired cognitive performance and aggressive attitude.