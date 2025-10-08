WWE star John Cena wishes for more epic clashes with 'Raw star' CM Punk

John Cena is gearing up to retire from his acclaimed career, with only five dates remaining on his farewell tour.

John Cena is set to retire from the world of wrestling with his final match scheduled for December 13.

With a career that spanned over 25 years with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the Cenation leader has faced off against many top stars like Roman Reigns and Kurt Angle. Yet, many fans view CM Punk as his ultimate rival.

Their legacy rivalry, which peaked over a decade ago, included both epic face-offs and rare team-ups.

Speaking at Fan Expo in Chicago, he expressed a desire to have shared the ring more often with "The Second City Saint", who left WWE in 2014 and announced his retirement. "The Paul Heyman Guy" made a comeback to the promotion in 2023.

He noted their shared passion for wrestling and aligned core value, despite their differences.

Currently, John Cena is set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth on October 11, 2025, their last encounter as iconic rivals.

On the other hand, CM Punk reappeared on this week's RAW programming with LA Knight to defeat The Usos in the main event, his first WWE appearance since WrestlyPalooza bout on September 21, 2025.