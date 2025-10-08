Thailand's wild Buffalo bonanza: Racing, pageants, & harvest thrills! All buzz here

Chonburi province in Thailand launched its yearly water buffalo festival, honoring the animal’s historical importance in agriculture, even though modern machinery has largely taken over.

The annual buffalo racing festival and beauty pageant was celebrated on Monday, October 6, 2025, in the city of Chonburi, Thailand.

Traditionally, the Thai water buffalo, known locally as “kwai,” has represented strength and prosperity, contributing as a vital farming tool.

It marks the start of the harvest season, and during the festival days, buffalo are now largely superseded by tractors for heavy farm tasks.

The festival takes place at the end of the 11th month in the lunar calendar and it has a history that dates back to more than 150 years ago.

The racers prepare with their buffaloes for weeks. In addition to the pageant, buffalo racing excited spectators as jockeys guided the animals along a 100-meter track.

Judges evaluate the contestants based on horn size, hoof health, and overall build.

Local officials highlight that these events maintain interest in water buffaloes and bolster support for farmers.

To promote the conservation efforts, the Thai government dedicated May 14 as Thai Buffalo Conservation Day.

Thai government runs such programs that help to increase the breed of buffaloes, while these contests encourage the breeding and care of healthy, well-maintained animals.