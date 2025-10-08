Google Conversational AI search rolls out to more languages, regions

Google has been rapidly increasing the availability of AI mode in Search since it previewed the feature.

This expansion dramatically increased its capabilities across languages and regions, powered by the Gemini 2.5 model.

Alphabet Inc, announced on Tuesday that it has officially deployed the dedicated AI chatbot within Search to 40 new regions and made it available in 35 additional languages.

However, the newly supported languages include Chinese, Arabic, Dutch, Croatian, German, Greek, French, Malay, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, and more.

Google Gemini model offers multimodal understanding

Google has officially claimed that its custom Gemini model for Search comprises advanced reasoning and multimodal understanding which allows it to grasp the linguistic niceties.

The primary purpose is that it does not misunderstand inquiries or lack precision.

The feature had been tested for two months in May before it was rolled out to everyone in the US.

Google said that it would integrate multiple features and capabilities from AI mode right into the core Search experience in AI Overviews as it receives more feedback.

Google has expanded its AI Mode to include more languages in early September.

Over the coming weeks, users in these regions will start to see AI mode responses on their Search pages and be able to interact using their preferred language.

The recent update showed that the company has intriguing plans to enhance AI Mode further to better understand visual prompts.

The expansion of Google’s AI mode is a commitment to making its search experience more conversational globally and helpful for immediate inquiries, although publishers have reported a decline in web traffic ascribed to the AI-generated summaries.