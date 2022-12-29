Nadra restores offices on self-help basis in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: We have tightened our belt, introduced austerity measures and cut expenses to help our brothers and sisters, instead of looking at government or foreign donors for assistance, Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik said.

"Over a thousand employees of severely damaged buildings have been given an additional salary as financial assistance by Chairman Nadra," a Nadra spokesman said. "Chairman Tariq Malik visited NRCs Pir Jo Goth, Larkana and Khairpur on Tuesday and found 57 offices badly damaged due to massive rain and flood that Nadra repaired and renovated using its own funds," he said.

“Considering the difficulties of the general public, an additional mobile registration van was deployed near flooded areas. Hence, registration operations continued without interruption in flood-hit areas. Nadra office Peer Jo Goth has been completely renovated and opened for public service today. Three one-window counters have been set up and ID cards of over 170 people can be processed in a day,” he added.

Regarding damage to Nadra's infrastructure, the spokesman said that employees were facing difficulties as it was a huge challenge to rebuild offices and continue processing identity cards for the flood victims.