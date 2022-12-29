Ex-employee of PM House detained over Shehbaz’s audio leak

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation on May 27, 2022. — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer

ISLAMABAD: A man has been detained in connection with the audio leak of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A media report has claimed that a former employee of the Prime Minister’s House was found involved in the audio leaks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has been detained.

According to the media report, the detained person was one of the prime minister’s staff and a committee has been formed to investigate the detained person.

It may be recalled that the audios of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were leaked in September and October this year.