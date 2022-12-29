Prevention of pollution, smog: Proposals for Green Action Plan reviewed

LAHORE : A meeting, with Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Basharat Raja in chair, reviewed various proposals for the implementation of the Green Action Plan for prevention of air pollution, including smog.

Punjab Environment Secretary Usman Ali Khan, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Raja Behrouz Kamal and housing experts also participated. Under the green action plan, it was proposed that more and more fruit plants and broader leaves trees would be planted in City. As a pilot project, fruit trees will be planted on Gulberg Main Boulevard as the neem tree produces oxygen even during night.

Experts participating in the meeting suggested that special plantation should be made mandatory in new construction projects. “Rooftop planting and lawns should be encouraged”, said the experts.

Punjab Environment Secretary Usman Ali Khan said that the major role in the smog in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, is the polluted air coming from the neighbouring country where culture of burning crop residue have got deep roots. On this occasion, it was suggested that forests should be planted on the border of Lahore to prevent pollution from the neighbouring country and the quarters concerned should be taken into loop in this regard.

The meeting also considered making VICS certification of transport subject to token renewal. Environment Protection Minister Basharat Raja expressed concern that Pakistan is ranked 137th in the list of countries responsible for greenhouse emissions; however, he observed, “We are ranked 8th among the countries affected by climate change. “The recent worst flooding is a clear proof of this factor”, he figured. He said that with the special approval of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government has allocated Rs2 billion for industrial pollution control.

“The Punjab government has decided to run electric transport but for lasting solution of the problem we have to move from control mode to support mode”, stressed he minister. He said that the feasible solution to prevent burning of crop residues is provision of “happy seeders” at discounted rates. “Under the proposed scheme, the agriculture department will bear 80 percent of the cost of happy seeder while the farmer will have to pay only 20 percent.

Secretary Environment Protection Usman Ali told the meeting that recently held Kathmandu conference had recognised that most of the factors of pollution in Pakistan were external. “With the support of the World Bank, three air quality monitors will be installed at the border next year, which will help in understanding the climate change during the smog season” hoped the secretary.

Trees planted: Maple Tree Plantation campaign of PHA is going on in the City to eliminate smog and air pollution.

As part of the campaign, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan Tasadeq Hussain Jilani, former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Sheikh Mamoon Rasheed, former IG Mirza Shamsul Hasan, Azizul Haque Architect planted the sapling at Saint John Park here on Wednesday and offered Dua for security and stability of the country. More than 20 maple trees were planted in Saint John Park. While giving a briefing on this occasion, PHA officials said that PHA was planting trees across the City to eliminate air pollution and smog. They said the trees would increase the beauty of the City along with eliminating smog.