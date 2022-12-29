Awareness walk on 7th national census today

PESHAWAR: In order to highlight the importance of the 7th National Census, a grand public awareness walk has been organised today by the Census Division and Census Office Peshawar in collaboration with the Department of Local Government and Elections KP.

A handout said that the walk would start today (Thursday) at 11am from the Statistics Office at State Life Building, would pass through cantonment areas and culminate at the Peshawar Press Club.

People from various walks of life, including government employees, businessmen and industrialists, religious scholars, lawyers, students and teachers have been invited to participate in the walk.

Meanwhile, KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LGE&RDD) Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary LGE&RDD Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, Deputy Census Commissioner Akhtar, Secretary Coordination and Elections LG Sajid Gul have appealed to the citizens from all walks of life to fully participate in the walk.