LHC moved to remove Punjab governor

LAHORE: A constitutional petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging action of the Governor Punjab of asking the chief minister for a vote of confidence without any reason.

The petition has been moved by advocate Mian Shabbir. The federal government, the provincial government, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, among others have been made parties by the petitioner. The petitioner stated that under the Constitution, the governor has no power to call a vote of confidence in the assembly without any reason. It is very important to have a meeting of the assembly to take the vote. It will be decided within the meeting of the assembly whether the vote will be taken or not, petitioner added.

He stated that there are many judgments of the Indian Court in this regard. The petitioner alleged that the governor has violated rule 22 and Article 136 of the Constitution. The petitioner said that at least four to seven days are given for taking vote of confidence.

The governor of Punjab asked the CM to take a vote of confidence without giving any reason, petitioner added. He said that the Punjab governor ordered to take votes within the ongoing assembly session and did not call a new meeting in this regard.

Petitioner said that a letter has also been written to the president of Pakistan and the prime minister of Pakistan regarding the removal of the Punjab governor from his office. The court should issue directions to the president and the prime minister to remove the Punjab governor from his office, the petitioner implored the court.