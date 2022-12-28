PTI leader Amir Dogar phones NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Tuesday there is a procedure in the Constitution and Rules of Business of National Assembly on confirmation of resignations of assembly members. This procedure would be followed in letter and spirit, he said.

Spokesperson of the National Assembly has confirmed that PTI’s former Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar had contacted Speaker Raja Ashraf and requested for a formal meeting to discuss the issue of confirmation of PTI resignations. At present, Speaker National Assembly is in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in connection with the anniversary of martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. The former Chief Whip said a delegation of PTI leaders, comprising PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and some other party leaders, would meet the speaker.

PTI had earlier decided that all 124 members of the party will appear before the speaker. But, later it was decided senior PTI leaders would meet the NA Speaker.

Welcoming the contact on behalf of PTI, the Speaker National Assembly said there was always room for political discussion and dialogue. He reiterated there was a clear procedure in the Constitution and Rules of Business of National Assembly on confirmation of resignations.

The Speaker has already responded to a letter of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. In a letter written to all the PTI members, the speaker said procedure of confirmation of resignation would be adopted as per the Constitution and Rules of Business of National Assembly. During the telephonic talk, it was agreed that the PTI delegation would call on NA Speaker soon after his return from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.