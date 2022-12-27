Geo Films, Shoman productions collaborate for ‘Aasmaan Bolay Ga’

KARACHI: GEO Films and Shoman productions, founded by ace filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor, have signed a deal for the launch of his forthcoming feature film “Aasmaan Bolay Ga”.

Shoaib Mansoor is making a comeback with this film after a hiatus of five years. The film is dedicated to late pop star-turned-Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed and is based mainly on true events.

The film is expected to be screened in Pakistan in collaboration with GEO Films around the mid of 2023, and will hit cinemas abroad too.

“Aasmaan Bolay Ga” has been set against the backdrop of the events of February, 2019 starting from Pulwama attack and retaliation in Balakot by the Indian Air Force resulting in operation ‘Swift Retort’ by the Pakistan Air Force.

The film has an emotionally charged, action packed, and high on drama storyline which would bring adrenaline rush to the audience. It features Emmad Irfani and Maya Ali in lead roles with several other known actors.

Some fresh faces will also be introduced in the movie, which has always been a forte of the legendary director.

As the film is dedicated to Junaid Jamshed, the audience will be in for a treat with Vital Signs feel to the music of the film. For the first time ever, pop sensation Faisal Kapadia has also paired with the maestro to produce the title track of the film. With this forthcoming film, Shoaib Mansoor completes one leg of his film journey with a statement, “Khuda Kay Liye Bol Verna Aasmaan Bolay Ga.”