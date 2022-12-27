Transparency, quality being ensured in uplift projects: CS

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Monday presided over a meeting to review the implementation of the decisions of the Punjab Cabinet, reforms in various sectors and development projects during the last five months.

The relevant departments including education, health, housing, P&D, transport, finance, local government, C&W, and information submitted the implementation reports.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation status, the chief secretary said that the Punjab

government is following the agenda of uniform

development in the province.

He said that reforms are being introduced in the departments to improve governance and service delivery.

The chief secretary said that timely utilisation of funds, quality and transparency are being ensured in the uplift projects and record development funds have been utilised in a short period of time during the current financial year.

Additional chief secretary, secretaries of education, health, housing, P&D, transport, finance, local government, C&W, information and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Quaid’s birth anniversary observed

Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Quaid-i-Azam’s 146th birthday celebrations and express solidarity with Christian community on Christmas at Nishtar Park Complex E-Library on Monday.

Assistant Director Youth Affairs Ms Nazish Noor was the chief guest at the cake cutting ceremony attended by a large number of SBP’s male and female employees and members of Christian community.

Assistant Director Youth Affairs also distributed gifts among Christian staff on this occasion.