KP IGP inaugurates CTD police station in Kohat

KOHAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari inaugurated the newly constructed police station of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Sunday.
Regional Police Officer Kohat Tahir Ayub, District Police Officer Kohat Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP Operations Kohat Bilal
Ahmad, SP CTD Kohat Region Fazal Wahid, and SP Special Branch Khan
were also present on the occasion.
IGP KP expressed satisfaction over the functioning of CTD Police Station and visited different sections of the station.
He reviewed the internal and external security and inspected the CCTV monitoring system.
Speaking on the occasion, He said that the policemen were responsible to protect lives and properties of people and to deal with different challenges including terrorism.
He said that several
measures were being taken for development of infrastructure and providing honorarium to police
employees.
He said that the objective of CTD Police Station in Kohat region was to eradicate terrorism and militancy from the area and to cope with other natures of crimes.
