A leader’s guide for achieving regional cooperation

We are commemorating Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday at a time when Pakistan is experiencing a leadership crisis. Some of the leaders of today lack the vision to consider the long-term interests of the state and its citizens. Instead of implementing legislative measures to inspire optimism in the ordinary man for a brighter future on both an individual and social level, they are focused on solving immediate concerns. With the revival of the two-nation theory in India in response to the Hindutva movement and the rising violence against minorities in Pakistan, Jinnah’s relevance is felt across the entirety of the subcontinent. A deep dive in Jinnah’s political vision enables one to unearth the inexhaustible treasures of his policies and teachings.

In today’s highly polarised society, Jinnah’s beliefs about religion as a private matter are more relevant than they were 80 years ago. Jinnah was sincerely committed to safeguarding all minorities, first in India and then in Pakistan. While addressing the people of United States through a radio transmission, Jinnah said: “In any case Pakistan is not going to be a theocratic State to be ruled by priests [mullahs] with a divine mission. We have many non-Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Parsees- but they are all Pakistanis. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges as any other citizen and will play their rightful part in the affairs of Pakistan.”

He ignored a boastful admirer who called him “Maulana Jinnah”, replying with “I am not a maulana, but plain Mr Jinnah.” The Quaid frequently reminded Muslim radicals that “Our own history and that of our Prophet (PBUH) have provided the clearest evidence that non-Muslims have been treated not just justly and honestly but also generously”. He is known to have said: “I’m going to establish myself as the Protector-General of the Hindu minority in Pakistan”. Today, official dignitaries on both side of Pakistan-India border avoid minority ceremonies and traditions. But in December 1947, the Quaid attended Christmas festivities as a guest of the Christian community.

In addition to being a talented politician and a visionary leader, Jinnah was recognised as the finest symbol of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Quaid-i-Azam promoted harmony between Hindus and Muslims. He put his efforts into making it happen. His efforts were recognised, and he was referred to as the “Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim Unity” by the Hindus themselves. It was the anti-Muslim stance of Congress that made Jinnah think about a separate homeland for Muslims where they could practice their rituals and enjoy the freedom God has bestowed on mankind.

The transformation of the Muslims of British India from a community to a nation was Jinnah’s greatest accomplishment. He stood as the political leader of the movement to establish a separate homeland to safeguard and enhance Muslim rights, interests, and cultural identity. His battle was political, not religious. He did not contend that there was danger to Islam in a United India; he rather justified the demand for a separate country, that it would provide a safe refuge for the Muslims of British India, protecting their identity, rights, and interests from being irrevocably overtaken by an apathetic majority.

Today, religious lunatics on both sides of the border have strong influence on politics and divide people to remain in power. All such elements need to know that unifying politics is more relevant than politics based on divisions. Jinnah and the Muslim League considered seeking direction from Islamic teachings and values, but they were never in pursuit of creating an Islamic state where religion entirely dominated the government and society. Orthodoxy and radicalism in religion were completely foreign to Jinnah.

The government and some religious leaders started to redefine Jinnah’s Islamic idioms and quotes during the military rule of General Zia-ul-Haq (1977-88) in a way that suited the official policy of publicising religious dogma and zealotry at the state and societal levels in Pakistan. It is not desirable to give Jinnah’s Islamic idiom implications of one’s choosing to forward the interpreter’s contemporary political goals.

Despite having elapsed more than 70 years, India is unable to accept Pakistan as a fact. The Quaid declared, “The past has been buried; let us start over as two independent sovereign States,” as Jinnah departed India on August 7, 1947. Nehru, a leader who portrayed himself as being liberal, declared, “I shall not have that carbuncle on my back.”

Quaid-i-Azam believed in a foreign policy based on peace, tranquility, and cooperation. On the eve of the inauguration of Pakistan Broadcasting Service, he said, “Our object should be peace with in and peace without. We want to live peacefully and maintain cordial, friendly relations with our immediate neighbors and with the world at large.” Such open-minded approach in foreign relations is the need of the hour for both India and Pakistan. Both the states should base their foreign policies on goodwill and rationality rather than blind emotions.

Leadership is the ability to inspire and encourage people to work toward a common objective. When the term “Leader” is mentioned, “Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah” immediately comes to mind as one of the greatest leaders any nation can have. For our young people, Jinnah’s character and leadership skills are an inspiration. Integrity, loyalty, vision, devotion, honesty, fortitude, and many more traits of a leader characterise Quaid. There are several instances in history where Quaid-i-Azam demonstrated these leadership qualities in both his words and deeds. Jinnah also portrayed great skills as an administrator. He made it clear to the institutions of the state to not interfere in each other’s duties.

Such traits of leadership and administration ceased to exist in leaders across the subcontinent once Jinnah faded away. Political leaders and parties in Pakistan have failed to construct a stable democratic system. In Pakistan, severe public discontent and even despair have been caused by economic stagnation and underdevelopment, political power struggles, corruption, and ineptitude. Weak democratic institutions, an authoritarian state structure, and a lack of democratic principles and standards are all evident in our political past. The political leadership is unable to collaborate to build and uphold democratic institutions and principles due to the authoritarian and corrupt government.

After the subcontinent was divided, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, advocated for keeping India secular. What everyone is haunted by nowadays is the line drawn within the society based on religion. Due to the decline of pluralism, BJP is becoming more significant. To provide every group and community of the region a sense of equality in the affairs of the state, secularism must be fostered.

Our leaders have a history of misjudging both allies and enemies. Only the wealthy benefit from the use of state authority - which has been institutionalised and is a well-established practice. All institutions have been tainted, and public trust in the political system, the executive office, and the judicial system has declined. Only through walking the footsteps of Jinnah can we pull the region out of such turmoil.

-Kashif Mehmood is a grad student at the School of Politics and International Relations, QAU. He can be reached at kashifafridi419@gmail.com