Three shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and three were injured in firing in Gurr Mandi while a ten-year-old child was killed in Sarband.
Reports said one Asad Ullah and Zarin were killed and three people were injured in firing in Gurr Mandi early Saturday morning. Police said one accused had been arrested.
Meanwhile, unidentified armed men killed a ten-year old child Abu Bakar in Sarband when he was playing outside his house. Police lodged a case against the unidentified killers on the complaint of the father of the deceased. The cops have been directed to arrest the killers of the child.
