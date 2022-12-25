Security upped for Christmas in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Security has been upgraded for Christmas celebrations in the city, with deployment of more cops outside churches and other places where events would be held to celebrate the festival.

An official said that apart from deployment of more policemen at the entry points of churches, the Ababeel Squad, City Patrol and Rapid Response Force have been deployed for emergency response in case of any issue.

Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations Kashif Abbasi and other officials visited a number of churches and inspected security in and around the buildings. The cops were directed to remain alert and wear bulletproof jackets and helmets during the duty.

Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal unit teams

were also deputed to check the areas close to the churches.

The incidents of terrorism have increased in parts of the province over the last few weeks.

Officials said that they were taking all possible measures to provide security to the citizens.

Meanwhile, a function was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines for the Christian elders where they were also given gifts by SP Headquarters Zafar Khan.