Islamabad: The Floral Art Society (FAS) Magnolia Chapter held an enjoyable, group activity program at the farmhouse of a member on a glorious sunny morning where members were divided into six groups to create an arrangement from plant material, says a press release. The topic was “Unusual Use of Plant Material” and entailed using either fresh, dry, or both kinds of plants in a way that it had not been used before, to describe the word ‘unusual!’

The program began with the usual formalities - talawat by Khekashan Khawaja; minutes of the previous meeting by Secretary Farkhanda Khursheed, while Hina Kamran gave the details of the program and what was expected of the participants, - in one word, ‘creativity!’

After the given time, each group leader explained in detail the use of ‘unusual’ material and the techniques formulated to make an exhibit and at the same time, the critique of the six different arrangements was done by expert, Farhana Azim. In conclusion, a token of thanks was presented by First Lady, Samina Alvi to the host, Faiza Sadiq, for arranging the meeting at her farm.