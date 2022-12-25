Haris Rauf ties the knot

ISLAMABAD: Test fast bowler Haris Rauf tied knots with Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikkah Ceremony at Naval Anchorage Club Islamabad Saturday afternoon.

The marriage ceremony is planned for March-April.

Besides family members, leading cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed participated in the Nikkah ceremony. Lahore Qalandars owners Samin and Atif Rana were also present in the ceremony.