Sunday December 25, 2022
Haris Rauf ties the knot

By Our Correspondent
December 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Test fast bowler Haris Rauf tied knots with Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikkah Ceremony at Naval Anchorage Club Islamabad Saturday afternoon.

The marriage ceremony is planned for March-April.

Besides family members, leading cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed participated in the Nikkah ceremony. Lahore Qalandars owners Samin and Atif Rana were also present in the ceremony.

