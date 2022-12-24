PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi meets PTI chief Imran Khan on December 20, 2022. Twitter/MoonisElahi6

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi handed over Parvaiz Elahi’s affidavit to lawyer Ali Zafar after consulting former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, Barrister Ali Zafar approached Parvaiz Elahi on the order of the court for undertaking, on which he wrote the undertaking and handed it over to Moonis Elahi.

Sources said that Moonis Elahi met Imran Khan, Advocate General Punjab and Barrister Ali Zafar at Zaman Park and after consulting Imran Khan, Moonis handed over the undertaking to Barrister Ali Zafar.

Sources said that Barrister Ali Zafar read out the affidavit signed by Parvaiz Elahi in the court.

It may be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had given an assurance to the Lahore High Court not to dissolve the assembly after being reinstated in office, following which the court suspended Governor Balighur Rehman’s order and reinstated Pervaiz Elahi and the Punjab cabinet. —Agencies