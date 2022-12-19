Moonis meets Imran, clarifies Elahi’s statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi met former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to discuss political situation and the statement given by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present in the meeting, which took place at Zaman Park Lahore. According to sources, both leaders discussed political situation in the wake of Parvez Elahi statement. Moonis Elahi explained the position taken by his father regarding criticism of General (retd) Bajwa. Parvez Elahi had said he was offended when Imran spoke against General Bajwa, as he was their benefactor.