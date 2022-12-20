Former PM Imran Khan addressing the PTI workers via video link from his residence in Lahore on December 17, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Ignoring the warning of his main ally and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, PTI Chairman Imran Khan continued bashing former Army Chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Bajwa and termed him the main player behind the ouster of his government.



Talking to foreign media representatives at Zaman Park on Monday, the former Prime Minister stated the PTI and the PMLQ were different political parties and the PMLQ was independent in holding negotiations with the PMLN. However, he said the Punjab chief minister had handed over a summary of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. The PTI chairman also stated that Pervaiz Elahi was capable of handling pressure and his son Moonis Elahi was in contact with him.

Imran said the summary of the dissolution of assembly would be sent to the governor on Friday. On Pervaiz Elahi’s protest against the vilification of former Army Chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Bajwa, Imran said both PTI and PMLQ had different policies on Gen Bajwa. The former PM stated he wanted an inquiry into the “cypher” issue but it had proved that it was Bajwa who sent his government packing.

Imran Khan also held a meeting with PTI parliamentarians and predicted “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar” (full-fledged movement) from Friday. He said he was not fighting a battle for personal gains but for the nation. “The PTI will form a government with a two-thirds majority in the next election,” he claimed.

A committee set up on the issuer of seat adjustment between the PTI and the PMLQ will meet on Tuesday. The meeting will be presided over by PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The committee will make detailed consultation on the distribution of tickets. The committee includes Pervez Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry. The PMLQ has demanded an adjustment on15 to 20 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that besides ruining the national economy, the ‘imported government has failed to deal with the 50 per cent increase in terrorism in Pakistan with incidents from Chaman to Swat, Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

He tweeted, “They have also failed to deal with attacks from the international Pak-Afghan border by security forces of a ‘friendly’ Afghan government. While our soldiers, police & local people are giving daily sacrifices with their lives”.

Imran noted that the “Worst part is that this increasing terrorist threat & attacks from across our western border are finding no space in the discourse of this government of a cabal of crooks. All they are interested in is their NRO-2 & its preservation. Therefore, despite economy tanking they are petrified of holding elections which is the only way to stabilise economy through political stabilisation.”

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the ‘imported government’ was preparing to run away from the local government polls in Islamabad. He shared a copy of the summary of the interior minister on his Twitter account, suggesting increasing the number of union councils to 125 from 101. PTI leader said there is no shame and that they would challenge if the Election Commission of Pakistan tried to decide as a subsidiary of PMLN.

Asad Umar also gave a message to PTI candidates contesting local body elections in the federal capital to continue their poll campaign. “Whether there are local bodies polls or general elections, a gang of thieves will run away from going to the public, as they know that the people will defeat them badly in the elections,” claimed PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib, in a statement issued here.

Imran’s Chief of Staff Senator Syed Shibli Faraz alleged the National Assembly (NA) Speaker was unsuccessfully trying to increase his political stature through fake sources of the Speaker’s chamber. “I have not consulted on resignations nor do I have a mandate to do so, as only Shah Mehmood Qureshi has mandate on resignations. It is an attempt to spread confusion by running news through fake sources,” Shibli said.