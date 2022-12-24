806 terrorists arrested in KP during 2022: official

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 806 terrorists and killed over 196 others in operations across the province during the current year, officials said on Friday.

“As many 158 extortionists and 62 kidnappers were also arrested by the police during the year,” Additional Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ali Babakhel told a press conference at the Central Police Office, while unveiling the one year performance of the force.

He added that the Counter Terrorism Department recovered 16 suicide jackets, 350 hand grenades and other ammunitions and explosives.

The official said that 118 policemen were martyred and 117 were injured during the current year. He added 20601 search and strike operations were conducted during the year in which 129637 suspects were held.

A total of 180719 cases were registered across the province during 2022.

“The dispute resolution councils settled 4997 cases during the year while 100865 people were provided relief by the police assistance lines. Besides, 5331 people were given relief through the IGP helpline,” said the Ad IGP.

He continued that the Ababeel Squad responded to 95,000 calls for help while Narcotics Eradication Teams recovered 17506kg of drugs.

Babakhel said that police played an important role during floods, polio campaigns, elections and other important occasions. He added that measures were taken to improve law and order in Swat and other parts of Malakand division. He said 18 posts were being constructed to improve law and order in Swat.

The Ad IGP said police had taken measures to improve law and order across the KP and aggressively go after terrorists and street criminals.