Sethi eyes changes after returning as PCB boss

Najam Sethi speaking to the media shortly after assuming charge as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s management committee. — @TheRealPCB

ISLAMABAD: The process of change of guards went smoothly at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Headquarters in Lahore following the approval of the federal cabinet to appoint a 14-member management committee and restore the 2014 PCB Constitution in letter and spirit.

The 14-member new management committee headed by Najam Aziz Sethi took over the reins of the cricket board Thursday morning.

“The main objective of the managing committee is to implement the 2014 PCB Constitution in letter and spirit. We would take all possible steps to ensure early implementation of the said constitution which is democratic and ensures the involvement of all stakeholders. We will ensure its implementation during the 120 days,” Sethi said while talking to the media in front of the Gaddafi Stadium.

On the prospects of initiating yet another legal confrontation, the one that was seen during the 2012 between him and former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf, Sethi said when the PTI Government took over in 2018 he resigned there and then.

“Though I was assured required support to stay at the helm of affairs by powerful people, I resigned as I thought it was the duty of the patron-in-chief to appoint PCB chairman of his trust. I don’t think there will be any benefit in any legal confrontation,” he said.

To a question on initiating any changes in the already announced team for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Sethi said though there was a need to make adjustments they were undecided on that. “There is a difference of opinion about that.

Some members are of the view that changes should be made, others believe that there is no use to change the lineup which has already been announced.”

Sethi announced that there was no red-line on hosting PSL and international matches in Peshawar.

“Once the stadium is ready in six-month time, we will be ready to host top matches in Peshawar. There is no red-line that bars us from hosting matches there. Same was the view for Karachi and we hosted international matches there against the West Indies.”

Sethi added that his committee would require time to go into the details and decide on different matters. “I am really thankful to the Prime Minister for bestowing trust in me. With the revival of the 2014 constitution, we would be in position to provide jobs to the youngsters who were deprived of their right to play for departments. We are here to solve cricketers' problems. Governments get involved when it comes to playing against India.”

Sethi said that the new Governing Board would consist of four departmental members and four from the regions besides two from the Patron.

“The new Governing Board would be the same as was the practice under the 2014 constitution. There is a lot to look into to decide on different matters. But at this point of time our first priority is to create the best environment for the visiting New Zealand teams. Some of the Management Committee members will depart for Karachi to oversee the smooth conduct of the series.”

Around eight of the 14-member Management Committee turned up at the PCB Headquarters Thursday. “The newly appointed members were seen conducting meetings throughout the day.”

Earlier, on Thursday a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination following the Federal Cabinet approval entrusted all the powers to the Managing Committee to run cricket affairs in the country in place of PCB that was headed by Ramiz Raja.