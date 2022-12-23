Data leak: FBR officials remanded in police custody

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday heard a case pertaining to the alleged tax data leak of former army chief General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Shahzad Niaz, Arshad Ali and Adeel Ashraf were produced before Special Magistrate Umar Shabbir. The accused’s lawyers and investigating officers appeared in court along with the records. The court granted two-day remand of the three accused and sent them in to the police custody. During the hearing, the investigating officer said that accused Shahzad Niaz sold the records to the other two co-accused.
