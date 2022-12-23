CCP takes notice of mobile apps offering ‘micro, nano’ loans

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken notice of various emerging concerns regarding mobile applications on Google Playstore offering nano/micro personal loans to vulnerable customers, mostly belonging to lower to middle-income class customers.

After the appearance of a news report in a leading newspaper, a preliminary probe was conducted, and it was noted that these mobile applications on Google Playstore were offering nano-loans without fulfilling the legal requirements of Non-Banking Micro Finance Companies (NBMFC’s) law.

The NBMFC law offers a framework to regulate nano-loans only above PKR 10,000/-, whereas most of these applications are only offering loans smaller

than this.

As per the initial findings, these applications have well over 10 million downloads by the general public.

The preliminary findings inter alia revealed that these mobile applications had contradictions between interest rate/processing fee charged from the borrower versus the rates advertised. There are also instances of faulty claims of data privacy and security, collecting personal data on the pretext of offering loans, discrepancy in repayments, and credit range advertised vis-a-vis those actually offered.

The commission is the first regulatory body that formally initiated an enquiry into the matter in September ’22, to probe possible violations by these mobile applications with regard to Section 10 of the Competition Act 2010, i.e., Deceptive Marketing Practices. Based on the preliminary findings, the inquiry committee is authorized to thoroughly probe and submit an inquiry report to the commission with respect to any or all possible contraventions under the Act against all nano-loan mobile applications.

The inquiry committee has been working on the case rigorously, consulting all the concerned stakeholders and seeking relevant information for deliberating the matter objectively. In this regard, meetings were also held with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Federal Investigation Agency.

The commission’s emphasis in this investigation is to focus on the prohibition of deceptive marketing of these nano-loans to the vulnerable ordinary consumers and to ensure that there are due disclosures and truth in marketing so that an ordinary consumer has the choice of making an informed decision.

Locating the owners of these applications has proven to be an impediment in the process of investigation as most of the applications have been observed to be operating from hoax addresses and contact details. Any individual or entity in possession of information regarding these nano-loan mobile applications is also encouraged to share their information at: oft@cc.gov.pk. Findings of the enquiry, upon conclusion, will be placed before the commission for its decision and further action.

The CCP is mandated under the Competition Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour including deceptive marketing practices.