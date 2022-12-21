LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday advised the federal government to continue support for his health card initiative and stressed it must be kept above politics.

He was addressing a ceremony at his Zaman Park house in Lahore to inaugurate a mother and child hospital in his native Mianwali town along with provincial health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and other PTI members.

Imran said that the health card initiative was fully functional in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where some 2.9 million people had benefited from it. “It is regrettable that the federal government’s response towards it has been less than supportive,” he added.

After the revolution of the health card, he said, private hospitals are now opening in underprivileged areas of the country. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will inaugurate a water project in Mianwali district, which will address complaints of communities living in mountainous areas of the region,” he added.