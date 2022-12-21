Prohibited funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s plea to stop FIA actions

The IHC building in Islamabad. The IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s actions after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.

However, the court continued listening arguments of the respondents in the main petition. A larger bench of IHC, headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Baber Sattar, heard the case filed by the PTI challenging the ECP’s decision and seeking to stop the FIA’s action.

CJ Aamer Farooq remarked that what would be the act of ECP if it received Upon which, the chief justice directed him to submit his written reply.

The ECP counsel also endorsed the argument of the lawyer of the PTI chief. The IHC, later, adjourned the case till Jan 19, directing Imran Khan’s lawyer to submit his reply on the next hearing.

In November last, the IHC had indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the petition after the petitioner did not appear before the court. The IHC had already declared an identical petition as inadmissible from another petitioner seeking the disqualification of the former premier for concealing White as his daughter in the nomination papers.