Prohibited funding case: IHC instructs FIA to take action as per law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action in the prohibited funding case as per law and adjourned the hearing of PTI leaders’ petition against their arrests till October 27.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI leaders, including Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi. Petitioners lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Barrister Ali Gohar and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the additional attorney general pleaded the court to grant him some time for preparation as he had yet to receive the copy of the petition. Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that people should not be arrested in such a way. People had to approach the courts when cases were prepared against them in that way. The governments might change but the institutions would remain the same. The court then adjourned the case.