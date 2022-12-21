ECP reserves verdict on plea for removal of Imran from PTI chairman’s slot

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from the party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.
Petitioner Muhammad Afaq appeared before the ECP and pleaded that after Imran Khan’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following the Toshakhana Reference, he could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order (PPO) and its rules.
He requested the commission to remove Khan as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head.
Afaq, however, maintained that he was ready to withdraw his application if the ECP considered Imran Khan ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.
After hearing the applicant, the ECP reserved its verdict on his petition.
