Gambian MPs target Indian pharma group over child deaths

BANJUL, Gambia: A Gambian parliamentary committee on Tuesday recommended that an Indian pharmaceutical company be banned and prosecuted over the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney failure.
“The government should pursue legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exporting contaminated drugs to The Gambia,” the select committee, set up in October, said in its report. The World Health Organization in October issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, based in northern India.
