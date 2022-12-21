Robbers in police uniform loot house

SWABI: The house of a patwari was looted by robbers in police uniform soon after midnight, depriving him of over Rs6 million cash and other valuables, police officials on Tuesday.

The victim, Imran Khan who belongs to Ismaila village, told police that as his entire family was sleeping at night, about 12 robbers, some of whom were attired in police uniform, entered into the house by scaling the boundary wall. The robbers took the family members hostage at gun-point and snatched their cell-phones.

He said that the robbers locked the inmates in a room and decamped with over Rs3 million cash, 20 tola ornaments, two Kalashnikovs, a nine mm pistol and valuables.

A first information report has been registered against unidentified robbers in Kalu Khan Police Station. When contacted, the police officials said that they were investigating the case on various lines.