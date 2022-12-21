World Arabic Day observed

LAHORE:Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Principal of Jamia Saeedia Salafiya, Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar, has said Arabic is not only the language of the Holy Quran but also the oldest language in the world.
Addressing a meeting to mark the International Arabic Day, he said the vocabulary of Arabic language is the largest, while the fixed rules of grammar makes it the most beautiful among the world languages, according to the linguistics.
LAHORE:Eighty-nine Hindu pilgrims from India have reached Pakistan for ‘Katas Raj Yatra’ led by Sanjeev Kumar....
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued instructions for foolproof security on Christmas and...
LAHORE:Nobel’s youngest peace prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, was part of a distinguished panel discussion on...
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has issued SOPs regarding train operation in view of heavy smog. Divisional...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has signed an MoU with Bank of Punjab for online payment of water bills.Wasa...
A security guard was shot dead over offering resistance during a robbery bid in the Sabzazar area Tuesday. Reportedly,...
Comments