World Arabic Day observed

LAHORE:Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Principal of Jamia Saeedia Salafiya, Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar, has said Arabic is not only the language of the Holy Quran but also the oldest language in the world.

Addressing a meeting to mark the International Arabic Day, he said the vocabulary of Arabic language is the largest, while the fixed rules of grammar makes it the most beautiful among the world languages, according to the linguistics.