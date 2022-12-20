SNGPL confiscates compressors

Islamabad: Special taskforce of Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines (SNGPL) limited Islamabad has disconnected huge number of gas meters in various localities including Bhara Kahu, Taxila, Margalla Valley and Koth Hathial, etc., of federal capital territory, where consumers were found using gas sucking devices (compressors). This was stated by a spokesman of SNGPL in a press release here on Monday.
According to details SNGPL vigilance teams and special taskforce is busy in conducting survey of all sectors, societies, and other localities falling in Islamabad region, stretched from capital territory to Murree, Kahuta, Attock, Fatehjang and Taxilla to take action against compressor users.
