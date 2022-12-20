CDA anti-encroachment operation

Islamabad: On the instructions of CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Yunis, DG enforcement gave necessary tasks to the enforcement officers and staff against encroachment as in the light this department has carried out several operations in different sectors.

Apart from this, one truckload of equipment was confiscated by removing the encroachments from the green belt. Several notices were issued while taking action under the building by-laws. According to the details, the operation started from Sector G-10 where encroachments outside the plot line in the form of fences, additional gates and sheds were demolished. While taking action against encroachment on Sector G-7/3-4 green belt, one truckload of goods was seized by removing the encroachment.