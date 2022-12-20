PFA holds Sports Fiesta

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has held a one-day Sports Fiesta 2022 for its employees with an aim to keep them healthy, fit and energetic as well as promote the value of teamwork.
The authority organised the event at the Lahore City Cricket Association ground on Monday. A large number of employees along with family members participated in the fiesta, where cricket, tug-of-war and archery events were held.
Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, pace spearhead Haris Rauf, former Test pacer Aaqib Javed, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana and PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik also participated in the event to encourage teams and promote the sports in Pakistan.
PFA Admin team (Boys) and PFA Public Relations team (Girls) won the cricket tournament while the teams of PR Wing clinched first position in archery and tug-of-war. Mudassir Riaz Malik said that the purpose of the sports festival was to promote camaraderie, healthy activities and the ability to work well with each other. He said it is very important for everyone to keenly participate in sports and physical activities to keep yourself fit and healthy along with routine work.
