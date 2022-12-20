Imran Khan given shut-up call by his own CM: Sharjeel

Sindh Information, Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Imran Khan has been given a shut-up call by his own chief minister.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had reminded Khan about his stature. He said Elahi is a wise politician who has seen the opportunity and timely played his cards.

Memon said Elahi had demanded a guarantee from Khan for 30 seats in the upcoming elections in Gujarat, Chakwal and other districts of Punjab. He said those who earned the title of “the biggest dacoit of Punjab” had fallen heavily on Khan today.

The minister said Khan had taken the state as a cricket ground, where he wanted to make all decisions on his wishes. He warned that the coalition government and the people of Pakistan would thwart every destabilisation plans of Khan and its party. He added that date of the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies was announced after performing witchcraft and black magic.

Khan and the PTI were trying to turn the country into a sorcery ground, and Mr. Niazi and his accomplices wanted to make decisions about the survival of the country and the nation through witchcraft and fortune-telling.