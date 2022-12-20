The future of human work

ChatGPT was just launched recently on November 30, 2022, and has gained a lot of popularity. In just five days, it got over one million users. This is compared to Facebook which took 10 months to reach over a million users.

This shows how many people rushed to go use the ChatGPT tool, which is an artificial intelligence chatbot software that can write codes, poems, essays, and much more. So: would that be the future of content writing?

AI continues to grow with each passing day. You just need to type a question or task in the tool, and it will give the right response based on the assignment. Before its launch, it had been properly trained to answer any query.

ChatGPT is just like humans, and generates answers just like a natural language. You can easily mistake the tasks done by the tool as those done by a human. You can ask the ChatGPT AI tool to do anything for you. The tool can be used to boost human productivity in different sectors. However, in as much as the tool is reliable it doesn’t have a way to verify whether what it has generated is true or not. However, it interacts in such an amazing conversational way that makes it appealing to most people. Even with the fear that it may take up some tasks done by humans, technology will grow and open up opportunities for people in other ways.

The beauty of this AI tool is that it doesn’t answer illegal questions like how to smuggle drugs or how to steal’, etc. Therefore, it was still made ethically for the sake of the users, and answers questions that are beneficial and not destructive. It is like talking to Alexa who is a phone assistant. ChatGPT is a great tool that can also work like Google Search by providing relevant simplified information based on queries.

However, the ChatGPT AI tool – while amazing – has a problem in fixing the issue of when it provides wrong answers. The training of the AI tool to decline some questions makes it not answer some questions to which it has answers.

During the tool’s training, trainers played both sides, the user and the AI assistant. This was to ensure that it functioned perfectly. It is a unique kind of chatbot in that it remembers previous prompts from a specific user which makes it viable to be used as a personalized therapist. However, the AI tool has some limited knowledge of some events that have occurred and is therefore unable to provide relevant information. The training data may also suffer from algorithmic bias in which it would provide vague responses to things without really having the facts.

ChatGPT can produce impressively detailed text that can be used even in essays. However, this may not be readily accepted in academics as it can be termed as cheating. This can even affect the demand for knowledge workers. Work that would have taken a whole day can be done within 30 minutes or an hour using the tool. Furthermore, most tech investors are pouring billions of dollars into startups specializing in the generative AI field to make it easier for computers to automatically create text, videos, photos, and other media.

Ideally, most web3 developers are shifting their attention from NFTs and crypto to open-source generative AI initiatives. ChatGPT was trained on a large amount of text data and learnt to recognize patterns that allow it to mimic different writing styles. Open AI isn’t so elaborate on what they used to train their model but used web content, Wikipedia, and archived books. It offers some creative responses as compared to other language models made by other AI tech companies. The ChatGPT can even be used to power certain features in digital document software.

One other major challenge is that it is not reliable enough as a decision-making tool for legal research as it might not provide the right facts upfront. Additionally, it can lead to some big disruptions during web searches due to its query answers. If the chatbot continues to grow, Google might need to update its core search technology to remain in demand. Due to the vast usage of the tool, it shows how people would prefer getting their questions answered upfront without having to query the search engine. Initially, even if people use the tool, they still go to Google to see what the results are.

At the moment, ChatGPT is free to use but, with time, the founders might need to monetize it. ChatGPT writes better than most students, and it can easily threaten human learning. Just like the calculator that helps in the calculation, the tool may help in content development.

ChatGPT is also doing great work in programming code. It even retraces steps humans have taken and offers advice that can be helpful to developers while doing their work. Surprisingly, it allows even users to write website code using the React tool and even parse regular expressions. It’s like having a programming tutor. ChatGPT gives you a straight answer based on your query, while Google supplies suggested answers to questions and links to websites that seem relevant.

ChatGPT is a great AI tool that everyone can use – from students to professionals. It can be useful if you have limited time to do certain tasks. The development of AI tools is making people think out of the box about the kind of technologies that can boost workload and lessen repetitive tasks. At the end of the day, advanced technologies will ensure the growth of the world.

The writer is CTO & director,

Centre of Information Technology at IoBM. He tweets @imranbatada and can be reached at: Imran.batada@gmail.com