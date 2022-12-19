Workshop on functional reverse engineering ends

SWABI: Speakers at a three-day workshop here said that the application of functional reverse engineering has gained considerable momentum for supporting the country in the indigenous development of machine tools to help it grow economically.

The workshop on Functional Reverse Engineering of Machine Tools (WRE 2022), organised by Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, concluded here on Sunday.

Prof Dr Mohammad Inayatullah Khan Babar, Vice-Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila was the Chief Guest and Sajid Shah, KP’s Director General Science and Technology, was the guest of honour.

The workshop brought together a large number of renowned researchers and academicians in machine tools development, including Prof Dr Duc T. Pham, University of Birmingham, UK, Dr Volkan Esat, Middle East Technical University, Turkey, Dr Osama Al Jamal, University of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain, Prof Dr Xiaoping Wang, Nanjing University of Aeronautics & Astronautics, China, Prof Dr Enrique Nava Baro, Universidad de M‡alaga, M‡alaga, Spain, Prof Radu Tarca, University of Oradea, Romania, Prof Dr Florin Popentiu Vladicescu, Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania, Prof Dr Agata Manolova, Technical University of Sofia, Bulgharia, Mohammad Sajjad Moghal, Muhammad Javed Afzal, chief SMEDA-Punjab, and Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, MD, Infinity Engineering Private Limited.

Addressing the congregations, the chief guest said that the objective of the workshop was to develop indigenous expertise in functional reverse engineering and to foster an implementable model for enterprise of reverse engineering at GIK for promoting enterprises of reverse engineering.