IsDB holds 348th board meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has provided around $14.7 billion in financing development for Pakistan over the years, it said in the 348th meeting of IsDB board of executive directors held in Jeddah, stated a press release.
The meeting was attended by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz, who also attended the board meetings of IsDB subsidiary organisations i.e. the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), and Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBi).
Decisions taken during the board meetings included approval of financing for development projects in member countries, new operations, and business plans as well as the bank’s strategy in challenging global economic circumstances.
The bank also discussed development cooperation with Pakistan in the health sector, food security, water and sanitation, and matters related to finances need for the reconstruction and rehabilitation after recent floods.
Kazim Niaz also met the president of the IsDB Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser on the sidelines of the board meetings.
It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is the tenth largest shareholder of the IsDB and a founding member of the bank.
MANILA: The Philippines central bank will likely have to continue raising rates at its next two meetings to ensure...
SHANGHAI: China will maintain reasonably ample liquidity in financial markets while better serving needs from the real...
San Francisco: Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs800 per tola on Saturday to a new all-time high in the...
MONTREAL: Widely blamed for ravaging Earth’s ecosystems, big businesses are nevertheless being turned to as key...
LAHORE: As is customary, unskilled workers are the first to lose their jobs in any economic downturn. The poor, who...
Comments