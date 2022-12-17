CM opposes taxes in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Opposing the imposition of tax in Malakand Division, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the ‘imported’ rulers had failed to honour their commitments of pulling the country out of economic morass and multiplied the woes of the poor.

“The imported government has no concern with national development or the welfare of citizens. These people have come to power through regime change conspiracy and their sole aim is to abolish corruption cases against them,” he said. “They have jeopardised the credibility of accountability institutions and the country’s future is at stake,” he added.