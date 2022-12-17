CM opposes taxes in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Opposing the imposition of tax in Malakand Division, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the ‘imported’ rulers had failed to honour their commitments of pulling the country out of economic morass and multiplied the woes of the poor.
“The imported government has no concern with national development or the welfare of citizens. These people have come to power through regime change conspiracy and their sole aim is to abolish corruption cases against them,” he said. “They have jeopardised the credibility of accountability institutions and the country’s future is at stake,” he added.
HARIPUR: A man was gunned down and another sustained bullet wounds in Doeeya Khushki village, police said here on...
KASUR: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said there four martial laws in the country and the fifth one was...
LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions court on Friday adjourned a defamation suit against PTI Chairman Imran...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry termed climate change a global issue...
LONDON: A Carter Ruck lawyer who represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his defamation claim against Daily Mail ...
Islamabad: The civic agency has responded quickly on the complaint and conducted night operation to resume supply of...
Comments