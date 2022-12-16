CM gives status of district to Taunsa

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday has given final approval to give district status to Taunsa. Immediate action has been taken on the demand of parliamentarians of DG Khan.

Parliamentarians of DG Khan including Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, M Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar M Mohyuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Makhdoom Raza, Ali Raza Dreshak and Rai Zahoor called on CM at his office. The CM mentioned that he had announced the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting of Kh. Shiraz MNA in 2005. Final approval has been given by me now and I thank Allah Almighty for fulfilling the promise, he added. Taunsa is the fifth new district in a short span of a few months as Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu have already been given district status.

The CM hoped that the administrative affairs of Taunsa would be improved and the quality of facilities would also be increased. The decision has been made keeping in mind the convenience of the members of the assembly and the people, he concluded.

The parliamentarians thanked the CM for granting the status of the district to Taunsa. The people will always remember it and the deprivation of the people will also be removed. Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti was also present.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi co-chaired a meeting at CMO to review facilities for differently-abled persons on Thursday. It was decided to coordinate with Nadra for the registration of differently-abled persons.

President Arif Alvi maintained that the collection of accurate data on blind and differently-abled people is important. If there is accurate data, the welfare work of special people could be further improved. He directed appointing separate teachers for the training of special people in normal schools, saying that special children have special abilities which could be brought out through training.

Ramps in markets and commercial areas should be erected to accommodate special people; he added and noted that implementation of a 5% job quota would provide relief to the special people as they have brought laurels home in different fields. He also appreciated effective measures taken by the Punjab government for disabled people under the leadership of Pervaiz Elahi.