Thursday December 15, 2022
Avenfield Reference: NAB decides not to challenge acquittal of Maryam, Safdar

By ONLINE
December 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided not to challenge the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield Reference.

NAB has accepted the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar correct, declaring the decision of their acquittal is final.

The NAB Rawalpindi has issued a written order for not filing appeals against the decision of acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar. DG NAB, Rawalpindi, Farman Ullah, has accorded approval to the acquittal decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court had accepted the appeal pleas of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar against their conviction.

